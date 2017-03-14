House accepts bill for further discussions

14 March, Kathmandu: A meeting of the Legislature-Parliament today accepted a proposal tabled seeking consideration on the bill relating to additional conditions for remuneration, facilities and services to the Chief Justice, Supreme Court judges, and judges of the High Court and District Courts, 2073 BS. The proposal was accepted by a majority.

Minister for Law, Justice and Federal Affairs Ajay Shankar Nayak presented the proposal. Taking part in the deliberations over the proposal, Prem Suwal, Ramnarayan Bidari, Pratiksha Tiwari Mukhiya and Krishna Bhakta Pokhrel said the bill intended to underestimate the prestige of an independent judiciary and judges, and it should be revised.

The bill was brought without much preparation, they said, adding the bill should also guarantee security of the court and judges as well.

In response, Minister Nayak said the House will widely discuss about the bill at a time of clause-wise deliberations on it, urging the House to give permission to take it ahead for further process. RSS