8 June, Kathmandu: The Legislature-Parliament session today endorsed ‘Local-Level Election Act (first amendment) Bill- 2017’. The bill was passed by majority after going through clause-wise deliberations, accepting the proposal presented by Home Minister Janardan Sharma.

Taking part in the clause-wise deliberations on the bill, lawmaker Prem Suwal said the act required to operate the local level which according to him would help strengthen democracy was yet to be formulated. He demanded the government to come up with a bill towards that end.

Lawmaker Meena Pun demanded the guarantee of participation of all political parties in the election before endorsing the bill.

In his response to queries raised during the discussions, Minister Sharma said the bill relating to the first amendment to the ‘Local Level Election Act’ was introduced before the House as the government wished to ensure a greater acceptability of the constitution and to the participation of all political parties in the second-round election by lifting the legal complexities seen to this connection. He requested all lawmakers for help pass the bill.

The House session earlier accepted the proposal presented before it by Minister Sharma, seeking consideration on the ‘Local-Level Election (first amendment) Bill- 2017. The proposal was endorsed by majority.

Taking part in discussions on the principles of the bill, lawmaker Suwal said the suspension of rule was not supposed to take place in democracy, present situation arrived due to failure to conduct work on time.

Likewise, lawmaker Pun raised the question over the preparations for amending the act if political parties to whom it meant for were not certain to take part in the election.

In his replies to queries raised in the discussion, Minister Sharma said the amendment proposal was for making the election easier, calling on all lawmakers to help endorse the bill which according to him would pave the way for participation of all in the election.

Meanwhile, the parliament session today approved the proposal tabled seeking the suspension of Rule 127 (1) of the Parliament Regulations-2073 BS as per the Rule 259.

The proposal to suspend the Rule 127 (1) was presented to pave the way for amending the ‘Local Level Election Act’ to ensure the participation of all political parties in the upcoming June 28 local-level second-phase election.

Any Member of the Parliament wishing to amend the amendment proposal regarding the bill shall inform the General Secretary or Secretary about it within 72 hours of the completion general discussions over the bill.

Nepali Congress chief whip Chinkaji Shrestha tabled the proposal before the meeting, seeking the suspension of that by-rule which was seconded by CPN (Maoist Center) chief whip Tek Bahadur Basnet.

Prior to this session, lawmaker Onsari Gharti read out the letter received from the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers regarding portfolio division of the government formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The next meeting of the Parliament will take place at 11: 00 am tomorrow, Friday. RSS