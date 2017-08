26 August, Jhapa: Two relatives have been arrested in accusation of killing a woman of Surunga in Kankai municipality – 3.

Mother – in – law Sharada Mahji, 40, and husband Sabin Mahji, 20, and have been arrested in accusation of involvement in the murder of 20 – year – old Sharmila Mahji, said Inspector Prakash Jagebu of Area Police Office, Birtamode.

Sharmila was found hanging from a tree limb near her home on Friday morning. RSS