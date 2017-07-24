24 July, Kathmandu: Malaysia has set a target of 90 runs for Nepal in today’s match held under the ongoing ICC Asia U-19 World Cup Qualifier underway in Singapore.

In the match held at the Indian Cricket Ground, Malaysia, which was put to bat first after losing the toss, was all out by securing 89 runs in 35.1 overs.

Syed Aziz and team captain Virandeep Singh played with 58 runs in partnership.

Aziz managed to score the highest runs 46 while Virandeep confided to scoring only 10 runs. Four Malaysian batsmen ran off the pitch on zero.

Nepali team’s captain Sandeep Lamichhane alone took seven wickets while Sahab Alam and Rijan Dhakal took two and one wicket respectively. RSS