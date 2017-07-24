24 July, Kathmandu: Nepal defeated Malaysia by five wickets in its fifth match held under the ongoing ICC Asia U-19 World Cup Qualifier match in Singapore.

In today’s match held at the Indian Cricket Ground, Malaysia, which was put to bat first after losing the toss, was all out by securing 89 runs in 35.1 overs.

Malaysia had posted a 90-run target to Nepal which the Nepali cricketers’ team achieved in 22.2 overs at the loss of five wickets.

Nepali team’s Rohit Kumar Poudel contributed 36 unabated runs with hitting six fours in 37 balls to his team. Dipendra Singh Airee made 19 runs, Sandeep Sunar 15 and Anil Shah 12.

Malaysian team captain Virandeep Singh and Hafizuddin each took two wickets.

Aziz managed to score the highest runs 46 and Virandeep confided to scoring only 10 runs. Four Malaysian batsmen ran off the pitch on zero.

Nepali team’s captain Sandeep Lamicchane alone took seven wickets while Sahab Alam and Rijan Dhakjal gained two and one wicket respectively.

Alam had 23 runs in 9 overs. Dhakal, who made debut in the today’s match against Malaysia, gave 15 runs in 5 overs with one maiden.

Nepal is in second position with eight points with four victories and one defeat in the five matches it has played so far under the tournament. RSS