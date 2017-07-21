21 July, Kathmandu: Nepal defeated Singapore by 22 runs in its fourth match played today under the ICC Asia U-19 World Cup Qualifier cricket championship underway in Singapore.

In the match played in the Singapore-based Indian Association’s cricket ground, Nepal opted to bat first after winning the toss and secured 168 runs in 46.5 overs at the loss of all wickets.

In reply, the host country, losing all wickets, made 146 runs in 46.5 overs.

Singapore’s batsman Rohan Rangarajan made 23 runs while Sean Agarwal contributed 21 runs, Sidhant 25 runs while Yuvraj Singh played with 19 runs and Hanshul Deep scored 32 runs.

Nepali team captain Sandeep Lamichhane alone took four wickets in course of limiting the competitor to 146 runs.

Dipendra Singh Airee hit a half-century and took one wicket for his team. He collected 54 runs with the help of two sixes and two fours in 83 balls. Similarly, opening batsman Sandip Sunar made 26 runs, including one six and two fours while Prakash KC made 23 runs.

In the bowling side, Bir Bikram Biswasray took three wickets while Aryaman Sunil Uchil and Aahan Gopinath Achar two wickets each for Singapore. Bishwasray conceded 29 runs in 10 overs with two maidens, Aryaman gave away 23 runs in five overs and Gopinath conceded 31 runs in 10 overs. RSS