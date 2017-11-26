26 Nov, Trishuli, Nuwakot: An improvised explosive device was exploded, targeting a team carrying a ballot box to the Nuwakot’s district headquarters Bidur this evening.

The ballot box collected from the Chandeshwori Polling Station based in Bidur Municipality-7 was being taken to the district headquarters when an IED went off near Adheri Stream on the border of Bidur Municipality’s ward no 7 and 9, as stated by the District Police Office, Nuwakot.

The explosion caused no human and physical loss, however, according to Nuwakot District Police Chief Superintendent of Police, Basanta Bahadur Kunwar. Investigations into the incident are underway.