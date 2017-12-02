2 Dec, Mangalbare, Ilam: An improvised explosive device exploded targeting the vehicle carrying former Prime Minister and CPN (UML) senior leader Jhala Nath Khanal, at Tinkhutte in Ilam along Fikkal-Pashupatinagar road section on Friday evening, the police said. No human casualties were reported however.

UML leader Khanal was returning after addressing an election campaign when the incident occurred around 20 meters away from the moving vehicle carrying Khanal, said the Chief District Office Bishnu Prasad Pokharel, adding a search has been launched for the bomb planter(s).

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 13 people including one Indian national suspected of involvement in criminal activities targeting the polls including explosion. RSS