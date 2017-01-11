Incumbent government as disgraced as Lokman: Oli says

11 Jan, Damak: CPN (UML) Chairman and former Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, today termed the incumbent government as bearing resemblance to sacked Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) Chief, Lokman Singh Karki.

He said the formation of the government under an unholy alliance between Maoist Centre and Congress was wrong due to which the citizens were facing problems. He compared the government’s competence to that of CIAA’s former chief Karki.

Speaking at a press meet organized by Press Chautari, Jhapa, Oli claimed that the government will not be able to work in the interest of the country. Like the way Lokman was stripped naked, this government will also be stripped naked before the people, he added.

Stating that the government should first hold elections before implementing the constitution, Oli claimed of a serious conspiracy being hatched to push the country into confrontation.

The UML Chief was of the opinion that the amendment bill was being introduced against the interest of the country and people, and in the interest of Madhesi leaders.

Oli noted that former King Gyanendra Shah’s statement on Tuesday was made in the capacity of the country’s citizen rather than from a royal status. RSS