India always in favour of Nepal’s development: Ambassador Rae

25 Feb, Kathmandu: Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Ranjit Rae, has said that India is always in favour of economic, social and cultural as well as infrastructure development of Nepal.

Speaking at a farewell programme in honour of Ambassador Rae organised by Niti Foundation, Nepal here on Saturday, the Indian Ambassador said that big-development projects related to development have been forwarded in Nepal during his term.

He said that the friendly relation between the two countries should be taken to a new height. Indian Ambassador Rae further said that India would provide maximum support to make Nepal prosperous along with post earthquake reconstruction task.

He also stressed the need of holding local polls by implementing it after incorporating all in the constitution at a time Nepal has been moving towards peace, stability and prosperity.

Foundation Advisor Prof Jayaraj Acharya lauded the role played by the Indian Ambassador Rae for Nepal and Nepali people during his term in Nepal. RSS