India needs to apologize on Nepali youth’s murder: Chairman Baidya

13 March, Kathmandu: The CPN-Maoist (Revolutionary) has said India’s behaviour of trespassing with the border and killing Nepali citizen is inexcusable. India needs to apologize on killing of Nepali youth, he added.

Issuing a press release after the central secretariat of the party on Sunday, the party has said it would organize a nationwide protest against the Indian atrocities on March 18.

In the press release, party Chairman Mohan Baidya said it would be appropriate to hold local election after finalizing the special, reserved and autonomous area.

He added that his party would organize various programmes for the nationality and people’s livelihood. RSS