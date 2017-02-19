India provides loan assistance of Rs 36.47 billion

19 Feb, Kathmandu: The government of India is to provide loan assistance of Rs 36.47 billion for the development of roads and bridges in Nepal.

The information was shared at a programme organised at the Ministry of Physical Planning and Transport to exchange a Memorandum of Understanding to that end here today.

On the occasion, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Ranjit Rae and Secretary at the Ministry, Dhan Bahadur Tamang, exchanged a MoU in presence of Minister Lekhak and Railway Minister of India, Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Lekhak said that India has provided significant support in construction of railway route and postal highway to Nepal by maintaining mutual relations, harmony and cooperation between the two countries.

Similarly, Indian Railway Minister Prabhu stressed that the both countries should move ahead exchanging support and cooperation in the sector of infrastructure development. RSS