2 August, Kathmandu: Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri called on CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at the latter’s residence in Balkot on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters relating to improving bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, according to leader Oli’s private secretary Anish Dahal. Nepal and India enjoy cordial relations at the political level and at the people-to-people level, leader Oli said on the occasion.

Ambassador Singh on the occasion congratulated the UML chair for his party’s win in the recent local level elections, and invited him as the Special Guest for the 70th Independence Day celebrations of India to be held at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. RSS