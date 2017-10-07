7 Oct, Rajbiraj: The Indian police have released Dev Narayan Yadav and his son Ajay Yadav of Tilathi Koiladi rural municipality-1, Saptari district on general date Saturday evening.

A single bench of Abhisekh Ranjan, assistant judge at Anumandaliya court of Supaul, Bihar, released Yadav duo on general date, said Superintendent of Police in Saptari, Mukesh Kumar Singh.

The Indian police had held Ajaya for his alleged involvement in abduction of a girl a week back. When his father had been to the Supaul Kunauli police office to know about the son, Dev Narayan was also detained by the police there.

The Indian lady of 18 year, Jyoti Saha, had done a love marriage with Ajay some months back. As a complaint was lodged against Yadav on the abduction of Jyoti, he was held by the police.

Dev Narayan was at the forefront of the protest against the unilateral construction of a dam by Indian side across a river at Tilathi on the Nepal-India border in Saptari district. The locals of Tilathi had dismantled the dam under his leadership and there was a clash between the Nepali and Indian of the locality in July last year.

The locals of Tilathi have accused the Indian police of arresting Dev Narayan in reprisal and falsely implicating him on abduction case.