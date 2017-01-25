Indian support should not be taken as interference: Indian ambassador Rae

25 Jan, Kathmandu: Indian ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae has said that the support India has given to Nepal should not be construed as interference.

Speaking at a face-to-face programme organised at Reporter’s Club in the Capital today on the eve of the 68th Republic Day of India, Rae asserted that India has provided support for every movements and economic activities in Nepal.

There are not only political and historical relations between India and Nepal, but also cultural, economic and social ones at the people’s level, he said while stressing the need for expanding the relations as main basis for economic development for both the countries.

“India does not have any interest in Nepal’s new constitution. We (India and Indian people) only wish that all groups of Nepal should move ahead together. It is Nepal’s internal matter as to how it gets ahead together by sorting out internal problems,” the Indian ambassador said.

It is natural for both the countries that share a variety of relations to have general misunderstandings in any issue, he said, suggesting that such misunderstandings should be resolved through dialogue and consultations.

“India always wants Nepal to have stability, peace and prosperity as chaos, instability and conflict in the country will have a direct impact on India due to the open border between the two countries,” he said.

In a different context, informing that construction of some hydropower projects like Pancheshwor Multipurpose, Upper Karnali and Arun III has speeded up, he said Nepal will pursue a wave of development once these projects are complete. RSS