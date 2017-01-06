Indian Veteran actor Om Puri dies of heart attack at 66

6 Jan, Mumbai:

Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri died of heart attack at his residence in Mumbai on Friday morning. He was 66.

‘Puri was “found dead” in his bed at his home in the western city of Mumbai early on Friday,’ BBC reported as citing the family member.

He acted in both mainstream and art films in Bollywood and also appeared in British films like Jewel in the Crown and City of Joy.

Puri was awarded an honorary OBE for his contribution to the British film industry in 2004.

Born in Ambala, Haryana, to a Railway officer, Om Puri studied at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. He was also an alumnus of the 1973 class of the National School of Drama, where Naseeruddin Shah was a fellow student.

He made his film debut in the 1976 Marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal, based on a Marathi play of the same name by Vijay Tendulkar. Agencies