4 Oct, Mustang: Those injured in the Kagbeni road accident on Tuesday evening have been airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment this morning, police said.

Three persons were killed, and 20 others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims met with an accident at Kagbeni. Nepal Army’s helicopter was used to ferry the injured, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Hari Pandey. All the injured is reported to be out of life threatening situation.

Of the deceased, the bodies of Ganesh Subedi of Biratnagar-8 in Morang and Sharmila Dulal of Kirtipur-12 in Kathmandu were handed to the bereaved families, while that the ill-fated bus driver Khem Bahadur Budhamagar of Baglung has been kept at Mustang District Hospital, he said. The bodies of Subedi and Dulal have been airlifted to Kathmandu. Budhamagar’s family is yet to come forward to receive the body, said Pandey.