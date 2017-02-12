Integrated settlement for Majhi community in Siruwari

12 Feb, Chautara: An integrated settlement is being constructed for the quake-affected Majhi community of Jholunge in Thulo Surwari VDC-9 of Sindhupalchowk district.

Funds received from the government for 63 households have been collected for the same, local Jyandi Tole Sudhar Committee Chair Dinesh Majhi said. The fund will be used to build houses for the Majhi families.

Meanwhile, request has been made to actress Sweta Khadka to support construction of roads, drinking water, park and other infrastructure in the joint settlement.

Meanwhile, actress Khadka, widow of Shreekrishna Shrestha said he was providing some support to the settlement in the home district of her late husband.