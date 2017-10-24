24 Oct, Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has stressed the unity among the people of hills, Tarai and mountain to strengthen nationality. He claimed that people were getting attracted to his party for economic prosperity and national unity.

Speaking in a programme organized to welcome newcomers in his party at his own residence in the capital city Tuesday, Chair Dahal shared that the Maoist Centre was fighting for the rights of Madhesi people.

In another note, he asserted that the leftist alliance was for political stability and economic prosperity.

Some cadres of Rastriya Janata Party, including its sister wing Tarai-Madhes Volunteers Association’s central chair Ajay Patel, general secretary Anil Kushwa among others joined the CPN (Maoist Centre). RSS