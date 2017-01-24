Those involved in power theft will not go scot free-Minister Sharma

24 Jan, Kathmandu: Energy Minister Janardan Sharma has said that they have initiated taking action against those involved in power theft.

At an interaction programme ‘Nepal’s Hydro People’s Investment But How” organized here on Monday, he said, “It is not possible for some handful people to amass property by keeping the country in dark from now onward”.

“Those involved in power theft would be brought to action one after another. No guilty would be left for legal action”, he said, adding the connection of frauds within the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) is with outsiders in leaking electricity.

The anti-graft campaign would go successful by taming the corrupts within the NEA, the Minister said, adding that works are being carried out to shorten the period to study the hydropower project. RSS