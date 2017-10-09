9 Oct, Tehran : Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced here Sunday that if the United States imposes new sanctions against Iran, it would have repercussions for Washington.

In case the United States imposes fresh sanctions, they will have to relocate the U.S. regional bases out of the reach of Iran’s missiles, state media quoted the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps commander as saying.

Jafari cautioned the U.S. government of what he termed as the dire consequences of imposing new sanction against Iran.

The possible move by the U.S. administration would be considered as U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear agreement between Iran and the world powers sealed in 2015, he commented.

The IRGC commander also noted that if Washington decides to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, the IRGC will in turn treat the U.S. Army around the world, particularly in the Middle East, as the forces of the Islamic State militants.

The U.S. administration has imposed several rounds of sanctions against Iran over the past months claiming that Iran has not observed the spirit of the nuclear deal Oswald two years ago.

Washington says that Iran’s missile program is threatening the regional and international peace. Iran denies the allegations stressing that it’s missile program is only for deterrent purposes. Xinhua