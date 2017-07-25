25 July, Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that an Israeli security guard who shot dead two Jordanians after being stabbed outside Israel’s embassy in Jordan will be brought home to Israel.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu said he called the guard over the phone and promised him that Israel “has experience in dealing with such situation” and would “bring him home.”

The guard opened fire after he was stabbed with a screwdriver outside the Israeli embassy in Amman on Sunday night.

Local media reported that Jordanian authorities refuse to allow the guard to leave the country before he is investigated. The father of the stabber said he demands justice for his son’s death.

Some 30 Israeli workers are still inside the embassy, according to Israeli media reports.

At noon, “a senior military official” was en route to Amman to help solve the diplomatic crisis, reports said.

The incident further complicated efforts to resolve a spiraling crisis over Al-Aqsa mosque compound, East Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site. Xinhua