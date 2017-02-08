Jajarkot women demand action against culprit

8 Feb, Jajarkot: The local women folks in Jajarkot today have taken to street demanding strict action the culprit of Radhika Sunar’s murder.

Radhika Sunar, 28, of Bohara in Bheri Malika-4 in the district died in a mysterious circumstance on a morning of February 5. Police had arrested Radhika’s spouse Dal Bahadur Sunar in connection to her death but later fred him after interrogation.

Women folks are demanding with the local authority to identify the culprit and bring him/her to book, according to Shanta BK, a local woman leading the agitation.

She said that their agitation will continue until the local authority does the needful.