28 Sept, Palpa: A Japanese national provided financial assistance worth Rs 900,000 to the Kaligandaki Eye Treatment Centre at Rampur in Palpa district.

The amount was collected through a Japanese organization named Friends Japan in initiative of Kajamasa Kakimi, popularly known as Ok Baje among the locals here.

Kakimi handed over the amount to the Centre’s Chairperson Hutaraj Pokharel yesterday.

The Nepal-loving Japanese social worker has been contributing to the best of his capacity to the poor and needy in various places in Nepal, including Palpa district.

Kakimi has already provided financial assistance to the Centre and in-kind support amounting to Rs 4.5 million so far, according to the Centre.

Recently, he had provided modern medical equipments to the Centre.

