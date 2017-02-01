Jhapa-11 into semi-final

1 Feb, Birtamode (Jhapa): Jhapa-11 has entered the semi-final of the RumPum Gold Cup by beating Farwestern region-11 4-0.

Foreign recruit Martin scored a hat-trick while Buddha Chemjong scored one goal to take Jhapa-11 to the semi-final. Martin was also declared the man-of-the-match.

Manang Marsyangdi Club will play New Road Team in the match to be held on Friday, according to the organising committee Vice-chair Balram Karki.

A total of ten teams are taking part in the competition that will see the winner walk home with Rs. 700,000 along with the trophy.