Jhapa Gold Cup Football Championship kicks off

28 Jan, Birtamod: The Jhapa Gold Cup football championship kicked off at the Domalal Stadium at local Birtamod on Saturday.

This championship is the football tournament with the highest prize money outside the capital. The tournament will run until February 6 and the winning team will bag Rs 700 thousand, the first runner-up team Rs 350 thousand.

Altogether 10 teams including a foreign team are participating in the championship. Rum Pum Jhapa-11 football club played against India’s Sher Club, Kalimpong in today’s inaugural match. Jhapa-11 trounced Sher Club, Kalimpong 5-0 in the match.

CPN (UML) chairman and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the tournament. In his opening remarks leader Oli stressed the need of development of the sports sector for the overall development of the country.