30 June, Bhadrapur: Media persons of Jhapa district have been facing problems in collecting news related to the ongoing vote counting under the second round of local-level election.

They have been facing problem getting updates of result of the vote counting after security personnel have restricted the entry of media persons from the main gate of the Office of the District Coordination Committee, the vote counting place of Bhadrapur Municipality.

Similarly, media persons have been facing similar difficulties after their entry has been prohibited at the vote counting place at Mechinagar Municipality from Thursday evening. People gathered outside of the vote counting venue are disappointed due to this.

According to the District Administration Office, such problems surfaced after the Chief Returning Officer of Jhapa, Judge of the District Court, Jhapa, Sudarshan Pandey, did not cooperate to the media persons in this regard. RSS