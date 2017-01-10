Jolie, Pitt reach agreement to handle divorce privately

10 Jan, Los Angeles: Former star couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have decided to handle their divorce privately and work together to reunify their family.

The actors have released a joint statement stating that they have reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum and will keep future details of their divorce confidential by utilizing a private judge, reported People magazine.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.

“The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,” the statement reads.

Since the beginning of their divorce proceedings, Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 41, had been trading harsh accusations in filings in Los Angeles Superior Court, but recently both agreed to seal sensitive records relating to their six children.

Pitt and Jolie, who are parents to Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, eight have a voluntary temporary custody agreement in place that allows the actor supervised visitation with the children. PTI