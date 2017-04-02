Journalist Ghimire honoured with Kirti Smriti Journalism Award

2 April, Pokhara: The Kirti Smriti Journalism Award 2073 has been conferred on journalist Yuvraj Ghimire for is noteworthy contribution towards country’s political and socio-economic sector through journalism.

The journalist received cash prize of Rs 11,111, a copper plate and shawl as part of the award. On the occasion, FNJ Kaski Chapter President, Dipendra Shrestha, said awards established by various organizations and individuals have made exemplary contribution towards the development of journalism sector in the country.

The award was been established by Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Kaski Chapter and Surya Prem Multi Purpose Social Service Trust. RSS