Judges appointed in an inclusive manner: Nayak

14 Jan, Kathmandu: Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ajay Shanker Nayak has said that the 80 high court judges were appointed by the Chief Justice in an inclusive manner, on the recommendation of the Judicial Council.

Talking to RSS, Minister Nayak, who is also member of the Council, said from among the 25 legal practitioners six women, eight janajati, five madhesi, two from Karnali and one Tharu and one Muslim were appointed as per the principle of proportional inclusion.

The high court judges appointed on Thursday have also been allocated with their respective work responsibilities.