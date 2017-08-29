29 August, Kathmandu: The Kathmandu Valley will face power outage today. Electricity supply will be disrupted throughout the day today at some areas in the valley are pulling up electricity poles as part of road expansion and traffic management, said Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

Electricity will be cut in the areas as Tokha Road, Gangalal, Neuro Hospital, Samakhusi Chowk, Tokha bazaar, Chakrapath Chowk, Dhapasi and Basundhara that fall under the Maharajgung-based distribution centre, NEA said. RSS