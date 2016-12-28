Keep national interest in centre while disseminating news: Foreign Minister Mahat

28 Dec, Kathmandu: Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat has urged the media persons to keep in centre the national interest while writing and disseminating news.

During a news conference organized here to make government’s views clear on news stories some media brought on Nepal’s relations with its neighbours, Minister Mahat requested the journalists not to write news that creates confusion on foreign relations, which is obviously a sensitive issue.

The news should not besmirch nation’s prestige, he said, adding that it is also the role of media to protect and promote national interest.

“Foreign affairs are very sensitive issues, so the confusing and uncertain news are against Nepal’s long-term interest,” Minister Mahat said while refuting the news report that Nepal’s relations with China has been strained after Pushpa Kamal Dahal took over the government leadership.

According to him, the Foreign Ministry was committed to boosting relations with all friendly countries across the globe. The high-level visits from Mongolia and China were scheduled long back.

It is normal that Mongolia and Nepal held discussion on the problems faced by the landlocked countries as both belong to this category, he said, adding that not only Mongolia but also other Buddhist countries are allowed to build monasteries as per rule in Lumbini. So, there was no need to make hue and cry over Nepal government’s approval for Mongolia to build the monastery.

Moreover, he said Nepal Army has already refuted the news that Nepal Army would be mobilized under Indian Army in the UN Peace Keeping Mission.

The Foreign Minister further said the government was devoted to implementing the agreements the previous government made with China. Intensive talks were underway with Chinese officials to open additional border points to expand Nepal’s contact with China. China has made commitment to open Kodari Highway.

The government is serious to protect the rights of Nepali migrants in Malaysia and Gulf countries, he argued. RSS