27 June, Kathmandu: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has officially started generating biofuel from waste from today following a long test production. In the beginning, domestic waste collected from two wards (12 and 19) from the KMC will be used for the project, said a KMC official.

The project is a part of the Integrated Sustainable Solid Waste Management Project that has the total joint investment of Rs 18.2 million of the KMC and European Union.

Under the project that started around four years ago, 300 kilograms organic fertiliser, 14 kilowatts electricity and 13,500 liters water will be produced on a daily basis from three metric tonnes organic materials.

Meanwhile, speaking at a function on the occasion of the biogas production, KMC’s mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya said many problems of the capital city could be resolved once waste of the city is managed properly and fully.

He also said it is the responsibility of the local residents to keep their house premises and surroundings clean.

Likewise, deputy mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi stressed the need for devising a sustainable waste management action plan.

KMC’s executive officer Ishwori Raj Poudel viewed that the KMC’s campaign to utilise waste as energy should be made to materialise. EU’s ambassador to Nepal Rensje Teerink pointed out the need for making Kathmandu city known to the world as a beautiful and clean city. RSS