26 Nov, Chitwan: Nepali Congress general secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala, has said that the NC was becoming stronger as a result of the alliance formed among the left parties.

Speaking at a press meet organized at Daldale of Nawalpur-1 today, leader Koirala urged all cadres to be united by setting aside the intra-party groupism even to contest with left alliance. He added that the nation will be accelerated on the way to development as NC was preparing a plan for the same.

He further committed to constructing an international stadium, trauma centre and embankment along the Narayani River in Nawalpur district. Leader Koirala said that NC’s doctrine of socialism aims to make everyone equal in the country.