5 Dec, Kathmandu: The Kuwait-based Watania Airways is launching its direct flight to Kathmandu from tomorrow, December 6.

Nepal’s Ambassador for Kuwait, Yagya Bahadur Hamal and Airlines senior officials heldseveral meetings earlier on the matter of launching the direct Kuwait-Kathmandu-Kuwait flights, the Embassy of Nepal based in the State of Kuwait said in a press statement today.

The operation of direct flight from Kuwait – Kathmandu is expected to further consolidate the bilateral ties between the two countries and to benefit Nepalis residing in Kuwait and tourists including Kuwaiti nationals wishing to visit Nepal.