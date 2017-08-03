3 August, Chitwan: Over 125 vehicles have left stranded along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section, following landslips at over 10 places. According to District Traffic Police Office, Chitwan, efforts are on to open the road blocked by landslides, one-way.

Traffic along the route came to a halt after the landslide at Tinkilo near the Kali Khola (stream) at 7:35 pm Wednesday and the Tinkilo landslide was followed by multiple mudslides, DPHO Chitwan police inspector Santosh Panta.

A passenger bus (Na 6 Kha 7121) en route to Ilam from Kathmandu was hit by the mudslide at Tinkilo before falling into the Trishuli River. However, the driver and passengers managed to escape unhurt before the bus plunged into the river and vanishing. Likewise, a Scorpio SUV (Ba 15 Cha 9381) has been buried and the incident site lies some three kilometers in distance from Muglin.

Moreover, two trucks were buried by a landslide at Chepangdada and the driver succeeded in escaping unhurt.

Project engineer Shiva Khanal reported that the road has been hit by landslides in several locations including at duikilo, tin kilo, Setidhobhan and Ghumaune. The details of other minor mudslides are awaited and the route is continued to hit by landslides. RSS