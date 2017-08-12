12 August, Hetauda: The Hetauda – Kathmandu transport services have been disrupted after landslides struck at Ram Chandra Banjyang of Sisneri along the Hetauda – Kulekhani route and at Phakhel road section of the Madan Bhandari highway last night.

The vehicular traffic heading to Kathmandu has been diverted to Tribhuvan highway from Bhainse section after the two routes were blocked by landslides, according to District Police Office, Makawanpur.

The Hetauda – bound vehicles too have been diverted to Bhainse section from Bhimphedi, Narayani Transport Entrepreneurs Association Chair, Badri Prasad Chaulagain said. Around 750 Sumo Tata vehicles travel through the routes on a daily basis. RSS