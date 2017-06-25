25 June, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) central committee member and member of the Legislature-Parliament, Mahin Limbu, passed away on Saturday night.

Born on March 24, 1958 at Budhimorang VDC-2 in Dhankuta, Limbu died due to cancer. She became CPN (UML) District Committee member from 2053 BS to 2061 BS for three terms as well as became Koshi Zonal Coordination Committee member in 2062 BS.

Limbu was elected as central committee member from the ninth National General Convention of the CPN (UML) held in 2071 BS and became member of the Constituent Assembly under the proportional representation system in 2070 BS. She is survived by husband, two sons and a daughter.

CPN (UML) Chairman, KP Sharma Oli, reached Dharan and paid his last tribute to Limbu and draped party’s flag over Limbu’s body. Chairman Oli has extended condolence to the bereaved family. Last rites of Limbu would be performed at Mulghat of Dhankuta today itself.

Issuing a condolence message today, CPN (UML) General Secretary Ishwor Pokharel said that not only the party has lost an experienced and disciplined leader, people have lost a good guardian from the demise of Limbu. RSS