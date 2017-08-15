15 August, Kathmandu: Lawmakers have urged the government to pay attention in immediate and effective rescue, relief distribution and rehabilitation of landslide and flood victims.

Speaking in the special hour of today’s meeting of the Legislature-Parliament, lawmakers also demanded to provide at least Rs 500,000 to each family of those killed in flood and to increase the amount provided by the government for maintenance of the damaged houses.

Mahesh Acharya of the Nepali Congress said that the government should prioritize rescue, relief and rehabilitation task and all should join hands on it.

Similarly, Rekha Sharma of the CPN (Maoist Centre) said that the ruling and opposition parties should involve in rescue, relief and rehabilitation task in such disaster.

Lawmakers–Parshuram Tamang, Dr Dimple Kumari Jha, Lal Babu Raut, Yogendra Chaudhary, Shiva Chandra Chaudhary, Anuradha Thapa Magar, Durga Poudel, Milan Kumari Rajbanshi, Haricharan Shah, Radheshyam Adhikari, Deepak Giri, Harilal Gyawali, Gita Rana Chhetri, Mahendra Raya Yadav, Shivaji Yadav, Nagendra Kumar Kumal, Kiran Yadav, Surendra Prasad Jaiswal, Jungilal Raya, Bishrendra Paswan and Laxmi Kumari Chaudhary have urged immediate rehabilitation and distribution of relief to those reeling under monsoon downpour and flooding.

Speaker Onsari Gharti cut the lawmakers’ deliberations time short after the CPN (UML) lawmakers demanded to not extend the same issue as it was the similar to the proposal of important public deliberations in today’s meeting schedule.

Speaker Gharti postponed the meeting for 15 minutes after some lawmakers of the Nepali Congress obstructed the meeting demanding they should get time to put forth their opinion. RSS