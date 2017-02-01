Leader Acharya back to Parliament after a year

1 Feb, Kathmandu: Nepali Congress leader Narahari Acharya returned to the parliament after a year, following improvement in his health condition.

Leader Acharya had suffered a heart attack in January last year while paying last tributes to then party Chair Sushil Koirala. He came to attend the meeting with the help of an assistant today.

Talking in brief to journalists outside the parliament, leader Acharya said he would be gradually getting back to normal work. Doctors’ had advised him to physiotherapy thereby delaying his return to work as a parliamentarian.