Leader Bhattarai leaves for India

14 March, Kathmandu: Coordinator of the Naya Shakti Party Nepal, Dr Baburam Bhattarai, left here for New Delhi today to participate in the ‘Counter Terrorism Conference’ being organised by the India Foundation.

Coordinator Dr Bhattarai would address the programme as the key note speaker in the special session of ‘Bullet to ballet’. The three-day conference is taking place from today.

Similarly, he would also participate in an interaction and meeting to be organised by Migrant Committee of the Naya Shakti Party, Nepal, in Goa, according to Party source.

He is also scheduled to meet political leaders, intellectuals, civil society leaders of India during his sojourn in India. RSS