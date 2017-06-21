21 June, Gaighat (Udayapur): CPN-Maoist Centre Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda) has pledged to declare Saptakoshi area as the capital of province no 1.

Addressing an electoral assembly organized by CPN-MC at Rampur Thoksilla Bazaar here on Wednesday, Chairperson Dahal made the announcement arguing that places as Biratnagar and Itahari had too dense human settlements and lacked adequate public land to develop them as the provincial capital.

The former Prime Minister identified Tapeshowri Koshi River Bank, having thousands of hectares of spare land, to be a perfect place for being the provincial capital. Dahal shared that discussion with other political parties on this matter were already held.

Urging voters to give the CPN-MC a landslide victory in the upcoming June 28 local level election as well as the provincial and general elections, he asserted that the first phase of local election conducted in province no 3, 4 and 6 under his leadership had helped bring back the country on the right track.

Dahal promised to implement the party’s agenda to make Nepal an economically prosperous country in the South Asia in five years, if his party would win in the election by a thumping majority. RSS