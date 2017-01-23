Leader Khanal stresses on immediate local poll date

23 Jan, Pokhara: CPN (UML) senior leader and former Prime Minister Jhalnath Khanal, has said that the date for local poll should be announced soon rather forwarding the process for the amendment of the constitution.

In a press meet organized by the Press Chautari Nepal, Kaski chapter today, leader Khanal urged the government to announce the date for the same without any delay.

He ruled out the relevance of constitution amendment process warning that the country will indulge in a huge crisis if constitution amendment process was forwarded rather implementing it. RSS