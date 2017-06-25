25 June, Biratnagar: CPN (UML) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that no consensus has been forged among political parties to amend constitution after local-level election.

At a news conference here today, leader Nepal clarified that discussion would be held among Nepali Congress, CPN (UML), CPN (Maoist Centre) and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal over the issue of constitution amendment after the third round of local-level election scheduled for September 18.

He expressed the view that it was wrong to put different conditions by RJP-Nepal to participate in the election. The former Prime Minister blamed that RJP-Nepal did not participate in the election due to stance of some leaders.

Leader Nepal also stressed that the Election Commission should carry out preparation to hold provincial and parliamentary elections in the single-phase within December 1. RSS