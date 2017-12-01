1 Dec, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has said the leftist alliance has been forged with the objective of making the Nepalis the citizens of a developed and prosperous nation.

Addressing an election assembly organized by the Leftist Alliance at local Narephant today, the former Prime Minister said development would be achieved only if there is political stability and a stable government in the country.

Leader Nepal is also the candidate for the House of Representatives election from the Leftist Alliance from Kathmandu constituency-2.

He further said that the leftist forces had struggled a lot to fight against the authoritarianism for making the people empowered and ensuring them the social justice, claiming the government of the leftist alliance to be formed after the elections would not be like that.

CPN (Maoist Centre) politburo member Prakash Gautam said the political instability in the country was the main reason for the country’s under-development and urged the voters to vote for the leftist alliance candidates for giving an impetus to the development.

Leader Nepal made a door-to-door visit from Koteshwar, Phulbari, Suryakot, town planning and other areas. RSS