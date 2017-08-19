19 August, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) leader and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal has called on the government to ensure relief for the people affected by the recent natural disasters that hit different parts of the country and shelter for those rendered homeless.

Talking to media persons Saturday briefly at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) upon arrival from a week-long visit to Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) or North Korea, leader Nepal expressed sorrow over the losses of lives and properties in the floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains in different parts of the country. He insisted on the need of just distribution of relief to the survivors.

Welcoming the three-party agreement to conduct the provincial and central elections in a single-phase, he said the constitution would be fully implemented once the country saw the completion of three-tier elections within the constitutional deadline; and thereafter it would find a path for infrastructure development and economic progress.

Leader Nepal who returned home after taking part in the gathering of Asian parliamentarians suggested the North Korea and the United States of America for the management of fresh tensions on the issue of arms minimization seen between the two countries through diplomatic talks. RSS