2 April, Kavre: CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli has insisted on the need of unlocking employment opportunities within the country to find a way for prosperity.

Speaking at a party programme in Banepa, Kavrepalanchowk, on Sunday, the former Prime Minister said the tendency of giving priority to foreign employment would eventually harm the nation.

He went on to say that the party was all committed to giving hands in the efforts aimed to lead the country towards the path of prosperity. RSS