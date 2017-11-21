21 Nov, Kathmandu: Project for Agriculture Commercialization and Trade (PACT) Nepal has said that former President of Agriculture and Water Resources Committee under the Legislation Parliament, Gagan Kumar Thapa has not taken any grant from the project.

Issuing a press release Tuesday, PACT clarified the Sunakhani Integrated Agriculture Centre run by Thapa who is also Nepali Congress leader has not taken any grant from the PACT.

The statement reads, “The application registered by the centre at the PACT on December 14, 2015 has clarified that Chairperson of the Centre, Thapa had rejected the grant citing that there might be interest conflict while receiving the grant at the time when he was the President of the parliamentary Committee.”

PACT Nepal is an agriculture project of the government.

Meanwhile, leader Thapa, who is contesting the polls from Kathmandu-4 to the House of Representatives, has also issued a press release refuting the news disseminated against him in this connection today itself.

The press release reads, “I am very sad about the news disseminated by online portals without knowing the reality.”

The news disseminated in unilateral manner by some online media has created doubt over their accuracy, stated the press release.