1 Dec, Ratnanagar (Chitwan): CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Friday viewed that the left alliance would also benefit the Nepali Congress (NC).

He also accused the NC of spreading illusion about the left alliance, while saying the NC’s alliance with the Rastriya Prajatantra Party which is advocating monarchy and regressive was a matter of disappointment.

He was addressing an election rally in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-9 in Chitwan on Friday.

The former Prime Minister also said the left alliance was in need of building peace and bringing prosperity.