31 Oct, Jajarkot : CPN-UML leader and former Home Minister Shakti Bahadur Basnet has said that the left alliance has brought cheer and encouragement to the people across the country, while saying the coalition was a must for long-lasting peace, prosperity, and economic growth.

“Development will take place only through cooperation and agreement, but not blaming each other. All people are equal for us (the alliance) and we only want development,” he said while addressing a joint election campaign in the district on Monday.

Basnet, who has been proposed to contest the upcoming House of Representatives elections from the district from the UML quota, also pledged to carry out development activities in the district.